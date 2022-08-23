EuropeGasOffshore

Eni makes gas discovery off Cyprus

Italy’s Eni has announced a significant gas discovery at the Cronos-1 well off Cyprus.

The block is operated by Eni, with both End and Total Energies holding a 50% interest each.

Eni estimates around 2.5 TCF of gas in place, with significant additional upside possible with a further exploration well in the area.

Cronos-1 well is the fourth exploration well drilled by Eni off Cyprus and the second well in Block 6.

“The gas discovery of Cronos-1 can unlock additional potential in the area and is part of Eni’s successful effort to provide further gas supply to Europe,” End said in a release.

