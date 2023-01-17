Eni’s Plenitude and Simply Blue forge Italian floating wind tie-up

Eni’s renewables business unit, Plenitude, has teamed up with Irish blue economy project developer Simply Blue Group to jointly develop a pipeline of new floating offshore wind projects in Italy.

The partners have already submitted the first two projects, in Apulia and Calabria, dubbed Messapia and Krimisa estimated to cover the energy needs corresponding to the electricity consumption of more than 2.5m households.

The Messapia project, located about 30 km off the Otranto coast, would have a total capacity of 1.3 GW, while the Krimisa project, some 45 km off Crotone, is planned to have a capacity of 1.1 GW.

Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, said: “With this partnership Plenitude expands its portfolio of floating wind projects in line with its target of reaching 15 GW of renewable capacity by 2030 and reaffirms its commitment to creating an offshore wind supply chain in Italy.”