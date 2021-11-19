Enstructure buys Port Contractors

American terminal and logistics company Enstructure has acquired stevedorer Port Contractors.

Founded in 1974, Port Contractors provides stevedoring, material handling, warehousing, and logistics solutions with primary operations in Wilmington, Fairless Hills, and Palm Beach. The company services its customers across more than 205 acres, including 560,000 sq ft of industrial warehousing and direct Class I railroad connectivity.

Following the acquisition, Enstructure operates sixteen terminals across nine US states.