AmericasPorts and Logistics

Enstructure buys Port Contractors

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 19, 2021
0 1 Less than a minute
Port Contractors

American terminal and logistics company Enstructure has acquired stevedorer Port Contractors.

Founded in 1974, Port Contractors provides stevedoring, material handling, warehousing, and logistics solutions with primary operations in Wilmington, Fairless Hills, and Palm Beach. The company services its customers across more than 205 acres, including 560,000 sq ft of industrial warehousing and direct Class I railroad connectivity.

Following the acquisition, Enstructure operates sixteen terminals across nine US states.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 19, 2021
0 1 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button