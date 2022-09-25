Entergy Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans and Diamond Offshore Wind evaluating offshore wind in Gulf of Mexico

Entergy Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans and Diamond Offshore Wind have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the evaluation and potential early development of wind power generation in the Gulf of Mexico.

The MOU provides a legal framework for Entergy and Diamond Offshore Wind to work toward the potential development of offshore wind demonstration projects located in Louisiana state waters. The companies will focus in the near term on the evaluation of grid interconnection to determine the optimal size and locations of future offshore wind development.

Earlier this year, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards introduced the Louisiana Climate Action Plan, which offered a series of recommendations that can lead Louisiana to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. A key action from that plan is to achieve 5 GW of offshore wind generation by 2035.

“Entergy New Orleans understands the importance of serving customers with clean energy to reduce the impacts of climate change and doing so in a way that keeps service affordable to families and businesses in New Orleans,” said Deanna Rodriguez, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO. “This agreement creates another possible avenue to meet those demands.”

A subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation, Diamond Offshore Wind, its parent companies and affiliates have decades of experience successfully developing, constructing and operating major energy assets, both domestically within the US and internationally, including seven commercial-scale offshore wind projects and 13 offshore wind transmission projects.