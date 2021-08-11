Enterprize Energy eyes Brazilian offshore wind 

Green energy developer Enterprize Energy has struck a deal with the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte to identify and develop opportunities for offshore wind, hydrogen, and green ammonia projects off the country’s northern coastline.

The partnership will see the company identify and potentially develop multi-GW offshore wind projects, as well as assess potential environmental and socio-economic impacts and benefits.

This will take place alongside the economic viability of co-developed desalination and green hydrogen production hubs for both local distribution and export to global markets.

Enterprize Energy will consult and engage local businesses, academic institutions, and local and federal authorities to plan for supply chain, infrastructure, and human resource requirements across the development, construction, and operational phases of the projects.

The business will work with multiple stakeholders to promote the decarbonisation of industrial processes, while also engaging in the planning of the proposed new port facilities in Rio Grande do Norte to support such offshore energy developments.

The state of Rio Grande do Norte is now the leading Brazilian state in renewable energy development, with over two-thirds of its energy generation originating from renewable sources.