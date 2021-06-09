EnTrust Global buys Maas Capital from ABN AMRO

Dutch bank ABN AMRO has agreed to sell Maas Capital to fast-growing America’s EnTrust Global.

Maas Capital’s portfolio consists of 15 controlling and non-controlling stakes in shipping, intermodal and offshore services related assets.

The sale accelerates the wind-down of the bank’s non-core activities, as announced in August 2020.

Gregg Hymowitz is the chairman and CEO of EnTrust Global. EnTrust Global’s total assets are now worth around $20bn. Hymowitz co-founded the company in 1997 after a long career with Goldman Sachs. Among Hymowitz’s key executives working on the shipping side of the business are Julian Proctor and Svein Engh.