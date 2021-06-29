AmericasEnvironmentOffshoreRenewables

Environmental review of Vineyard Wind energy project to begin

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJune 30, 2021
0 20 1 minute read
Vineyard Wind

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will begin conducting an environmental review of the construction and operations plan submitted by Vineyard Wind, LLC, for its Vineyard Wind South wind project for offshore Rhode Island and Massachusetts. If the plan is approved by BOEM, Vineyard Wind will build and operate an approximately 2,000-to-2,300-MW wind energy facility to be developed in phases. This wind farm was the first large-scale offshore wind project approved by the US government.

The proposed project includes up to 130 wind turbine generators, two to five offshore substations, inter-array cables, and up to five export cables connecting to the onshore electric grid in Barnstable County, Massachusetts at up to three onshore substations. It would be located about 20 statute miles offshore the southwestern corner of Martha’s Vineyard and 24 statute miles offshore Nantucket.

A public comment period is now open until 11:59 pm Eastern time on July 30, 2021. BOEM will hold public scoping meetings and accept comments to inform the preparation of its environmental impact statement.

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJune 30, 2021
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button