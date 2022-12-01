Eolus and Simply Blue launch Baltic Sea floating wind venture

Renewable energy developers Eolus of Sweden and Ireland-based Simply Blue have formed a joint venture to develop four commercial-scale floating offshore farms in the Baltic Sea.

The joint venture, named SeaSapphire, is targeting two projects in Sweden and two in Finland that would produce up to 40TWh annually. The wind farms are planned 100 km southeast of Stockholm and 60 km southeast of Gotland island, while in Finland the venture is eyeing sites 90 km outside the Satakunta region and in the Finnish exclusive economic zone.

“The SeaSapphire projects will strengthen and diversify our offshore portfolio. Combining Eolus’ long experience in developing renewable projects and Simply Blue Group’s expertise within floating wind will allow us to build a strong and successful partnership. It provides great opportunities to add substantial green electricity production in the Nordics”, said Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

Eolus and Simply Blue will each have a 50% ownership in the venture they said would focus on supply chain development to provide opportunities for local job creation and exploring possibilities of alternative use of produced energy.

Sam Roch-Perks, CEO of Simply Blue, added: “This is a strong partnership between Simply Blue Group and Eolus, where our ambitions are similar, and our development experiences and competences complement. Our Blue Economy approach will benefit coastal societies and stakeholders in terms of new jobs and engagements in activities that will make it possible to manage the sustainable energy transition in Finland and Sweden and reach the fossil-free targets.”