Equator Fund orders LNG carrier at China Merchants Heavy

March 19, 2021
Shenzhen-based Equator Fund has entered into a shipbuilding contract with China Merchants Heavy Industry for the construction of a 45,000 cu m LNG carrier.

The ship will adopt the LNT A-Box design, and delivery is scheduled in 2023. It is expected to provide shipping service for domestic clean energy firms.

In the meantime, Equator Fund is also in negotiations with China Merchants Heavy for another 79,000 cu m LNG carrier order.

Equator Fund, led by veteran shipping lawyer Vincent Xu, mainly focuses on investments in the shipping, logistics and offshore sectors.

