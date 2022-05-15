Equinor and Aibel sign strategic collaboration agreement

Equinor and Aibel have entered into a 10-year strategic collaboration agreement designed to better enable the partners to deliver as opportunities arise.

Geir Tungesvik, Equinor’s Executive VP for Projects, Drilling & Procurement, said: “Through this strategic collaboration agreement, we create security for both parties, giving Aibel an opportunity to get more assignments, while we know that we will be able to deliver our projects with the high quality that Aibel is known for and we depend on to succeed.”

For several years, Aibel has been one of Equinor’s key collaboration partners. Equinor has contributed to a major share of Aibel’s earnings, and the companies have for several years worked on a joint improvement effort to strengthen safety and efficiency in their projects.

“The agreement offers Aibel predictability and a better foundation for long-term planning and competence development with less vulnerability to market fluctuations,” said Aibel CEO Mads Andersen.

The companies will pursue opportunities for standardisation and simplification in both offshore wind and electrification of oil and gas installations.