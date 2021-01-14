EuropeOffshore Wind

Equinor and BP secure contract to supply wind power to New York

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 14, 2021
0 19 Less than a minute
Equinor

Norwegian energy group Equinor and its partner BP have secured a contract to supply offshore wind to the US state of New York from the planned Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind 1 projects.

The projects will provide 1,260 megawatts of renewable offshore wind power from Empire Wind 2 and 1,230 megawatts from Beacon Wind 1, adding to an existing commitment to provide 816 megawatts of renewable power from Empire Wind 1.

“The successful bids for Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind 1 represent a game-changer for our offshore wind business in the US and underline Equinor’s commitment to be a leading company in the energy transition,” said Anders Opedal, CEO of Equinor.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 14, 2021
0 19 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button