Equinor and BP secure contract to supply wind power to New York

Norwegian energy group Equinor and its partner BP have secured a contract to supply offshore wind to the US state of New York from the planned Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind 1 projects.

The projects will provide 1,260 megawatts of renewable offshore wind power from Empire Wind 2 and 1,230 megawatts from Beacon Wind 1, adding to an existing commitment to provide 816 megawatts of renewable power from Empire Wind 1.

“The successful bids for Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind 1 represent a game-changer for our offshore wind business in the US and underline Equinor’s commitment to be a leading company in the energy transition,” said Anders Opedal, CEO of Equinor.