AmericasEuropeOffshore

Equinor awards Bacalhau contracts to Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles November 11, 2020
0 12 Less than a minute
Equinor

Equinor has awarded Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger contracts for drilling and well services at the Bacalhau field in Brazil.

The Baker Hughes contract covers drilling services and completion, Halliburton’s include intervention services and liner hanger, while Schlumberger will deliver wireline services.

The contracts have a firm period of four years, with two-year options, and are worth a total of around $455m.

Peggy Krantz-Underland, Equinor’s chief procurement officer, said: “The awards build further on our positive cooperation experience with the three selected suppliers in our projects worldwide. They will be essential to ensure safe and efficient drilling and well operations on the Bacalhau field.”

Equinor as operator owns a 40% stake in Bacalhau, with the other partners are ExxonMobil with 40%, and Petrogal Brasil with 20%.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close