Equinor awards Bacalhau contracts to Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger

Equinor has awarded Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger contracts for drilling and well services at the Bacalhau field in Brazil.

The Baker Hughes contract covers drilling services and completion, Halliburton’s include intervention services and liner hanger, while Schlumberger will deliver wireline services.

The contracts have a firm period of four years, with two-year options, and are worth a total of around $455m.

Peggy Krantz-Underland, Equinor’s chief procurement officer, said: “The awards build further on our positive cooperation experience with the three selected suppliers in our projects worldwide. They will be essential to ensure safe and efficient drilling and well operations on the Bacalhau field.”

Equinor as operator owns a 40% stake in Bacalhau, with the other partners are ExxonMobil with 40%, and Petrogal Brasil with 20%.