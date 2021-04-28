Equinor awards Canada survey contract to Fugro

Norway’s Equinor has selected Dutch surveyor Fugro to perform a deepwater site investigation in Canada’s Flemish Pass, 500 km off the coast of St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, in water depths of approximately 1200 m.

Fugro’s field campaign will run from July until August and entails a seabed survey, an environmental survey and a soils investigation, with client deliverables scheduled for September.

The seabed and environmental surveys will be performed using Fugro’s newest autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), the Echo Surveyor VIII. The environmental survey will also utilise proprietary 3D photogrammetric methods for improved delineation of cold water corals and other benthic habitats. The soils investigation will be performed using Fugro’s SEACALF Mk IV seabed cone penetration test system.

“This project will allow us to showcase our locally developed digital 3D photogrammetric mapping methods to augment traditional geophysical sensors, which allows more quantifiable target definition,” said Mike Cole, country manager for Fugro in Canada.

Equinor operates numerous discoveries in the Flemish Pass basin and is a partner in three developments in the Jeanne d’Arc basin offshore the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.