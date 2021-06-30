Equinor awards new contracts to Aker Solutions, TechnipFMC and Aibel

Equinor has awarded around NOK2.19bn ($255m) in contracts divided between Aker Solutions, TechnipFMC and Aibel following the decision to develop the Lavrans and Kristin Q discoveries in the Norwegian Sea.

The contracts are subject to government approval of the plan for development and operation the Norwegian energy giant filed together with its partners Petoro, Vår Energi, and TotalEnergies.

Aker Solutions has been awarded the contract for subsea production facilities. The contract has an estimated value of about NOK1bn, and includes subsea template fabrication at Aker Solutions in Sandnessjøen, deliveries from Tranby and Egersund in Norway, as well as from Brazil, the UK, and Malaysia.

TechnipFMC has also secured an approximately NOK1bn deal for the fabrication of pipeline, pipelaying and subsea installation services. The project will be managed from Technip FMC’s Oslo operations centre. The pipelines will be fabricated at the spool base in Orkanger. TechnipFMC will also deliver the umbilical, which will be produced in the UK.

Aibel has won the NOK190m contract for engineering, procurement, construction and installation for the modification of the Kristin platform.

The development is part of the Kristin field and constitutes the first phase of the Kristin South project with an estimated capex of NOK6.5bn. Production from Lavrans and Kristin Q will be tied to the Kristin platform. A subsea template will be installed at Lavrans, while at Kristin Q an already installed subsea template will be reused.

A total of five wells are planned to be drilled, four at Lavrans and one at Kristin Q. Production from the first three wells, two at Lavrans and one at Kristin Q, is scheduled to start in 2024. Production start for the two last wells at Lavrans is scheduled for 2025.

Equinor is the operator with 54,82%, while Petoro holds 22,52%, Vår Energi 16,66%, and TotalEnergies 6%.