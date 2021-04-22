Equinor awards PSV contract to Havila Shipping

Norwegian OSV owner Havila Shipping has secured a new contract with Equinor for the 2011-built platform supply vessel Havila Clipper.

The contract is for a firm period of 70 days with options for 20 days.

Commencement is in direct continuation of existing contract, Havila said in its Oslo Exchange filing on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Havila also announced a contract with Stavanger-based oil and gas services firm IKM Acona for the 2009-built platform supply vessel (PSV) Havila Borg.

The company operates 23 vessels within subsea construction, anchor handling, platform supply vessels and multi-field rescue recovery vessels.