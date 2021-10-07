Equinor awards semisub contract to COSL

Norway’s Equinor has awarded COSL Offshore Management a contract to drill four wells on Statfjord Øst in the Norwegian North Sea using the 2012-built semisubmersible drilling rig COSLPromoter .

The contract will commence in spring 2023 and Equinor has options to book the rig for drilling five additional wells on Statfjord satellites afterward.

The contract value is around $56m for the fixed part of the contract, which has an estimated duration of 220 days. The deal includes drilling and completion services, fuel, treatment of wastewater, handling of cuttings and upgrading of the rig by installing an automatic drilling control system. Additional services include running of casing, remote-operated vehicle (ROV), mobilisation and demobilisation, calculated at around $4m.

After drilling for Equinor on the Troll field from April 2013 to April 2021, the COSLPromoter rig has been in hot lay-up at the CCB base outside Bergen.