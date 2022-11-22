Equinor developing ammonia-fuelled CO2 carrier for direct offshore injection

Norwegian energy giant Equinor has teamed up with compatriot Breeze Ship Design to develop an ammonia dual-fuel CO2 carrier concept with direct offshore injection capabilities.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a key enabler in the energy transition to a low carbon value chain, where CO2 shipping is an important part of the technology development.

The Stord-based ship designer said the vessel would be specialised for its trade with a cargo capacity of approximately 40,000 tonnes of CO2 and design focus on safe loading, transport, and offshore injection of CO2 “with as low emissions as possible”.

Equinor, together with partners Shell and TotalEnergies is already developing an infrastructure to transport CO2 from European industrial emitters involving a pair of LNG-fuelled and wind-assisted liquified CO2 carriers set to deliver in 2024. Once in operation, the ships will load captured and liquefied CO2 and transport it to receiving terminal in western Norway for intermediate storage, before being transported by pipeline for permanent storage in an offshore reservoir 2,600 m under the seabed.

The new ship design concept for continuous high-pressure CO2 injection to subsea wells, in theory eliminating the need for intermediate storage, would trade in North Europe and Scandinavia with discharge locations in the North Sea.

“Equinor believes that the direct injection concept is an interesting way to implement ship-based transport and injection solutions for CO2. We need to make sure the technical risks are reduced to an acceptable level and that the business case is sound. That is why this project is important,” said Elisabeth Birkeland, vice president for carbon capture and storage solutions in Equinor.