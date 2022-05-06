Equinor dishes out service deal extensions worth $2.15bn

Norway’s Equinor has extended its contracts with Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger for integrated drilling and well services on Equinor-operated fields on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). The operator has also awarded contract extensions for additional services to the same companies and 13 other suppliers.

The drilling services deal is said to be worth around NOK14bn ($1.5bn) and will give work to about 2,000 people distributed on 18 fixed platforms and 12 mobile rigs.

The specialist services contract is worth close to NOK6bn ($644m) and will employ some 600 people. In addition to the three oilfield services giants, the deal includes Weatherford, Ramex, NOV Wellbore Technologies, Petroleum Technology Company, TCO, Interwell, Welltec Oilfield Services, Roxar Flow Measurement, Sekal, Archer Oiltools, Silixa, Tendeka and Ardyne.

The contract extensions will apply from June 1, 2022, and last for two years.