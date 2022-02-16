Equinor extends drilling contracts with Archer, KCA Deutag and Odfjell Drilling

Equinor has, on behalf of its partnerships, exercised options worth NOK8bn ($899m) with Archer, KCA Deutag and Odfjell Drilling for operations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The contracts include drilling, completion, intervention services, plugging, maintenance and modifications on 19 of Equinor’s permanent installations.

The four-year agreements were signed in 2018. Exercised for two years from the end of 2022, the options cover the same scope of work as previously regulated. According to Equinor, these contracts provide jobs for around 2000 people each year. Equinor has two additional two-year extension options.

“We have had a long-term and good cooperation with the suppliers, with safe and efficient operations as our top priority. These contract extensions will help ensure predictability for the parties and safe and efficient well deliveries. Together with our suppliers we want to develop these services further to ensure long-term value creation from our installations,” sa⁯id Erik Gustav Kirkemo, senior vice president for drilling and well operations.