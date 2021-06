Offshore driller Valaris has been awarded a two-well contract extension with Equinor Energy for 2011-built jackup rig Valaris JU-291 (formerly Rowan Stavanger).

The rig is operating off Noway, and the extension is for a period of 120 days in direct continuation of the existing contract.

Valaris JU-291 is now contracted through to February 2022.

Earlier in the week, Valaris was awarded a drillship contract by Total E&P Côte d’Ivoire to operate offshore Ivory Coast.