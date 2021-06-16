Equinor extends Wood offshore support contract

UK engineering firm Wood has been awarded an extension to its existing framework agreement with Equinor to support its offshore assets on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The agreement, which has been extended to Q1 2023, will see Wood work with Equinor to drive down costs, increase efficiency, and improve sustainability across the company’s Snorre A, Snorre B, Visund, Grane, and Martin Linge platforms.

Wood will look to identify and implement solutions that will help optimise energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions across Equinor’s assets.

The contract extension will be delivered by Wood’s existing teams in Norway, with the support of the company’s global expertise.