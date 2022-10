Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded a three-year time charter contract with Equinor for its large platform supply vessel (PSV) Viking Avant .

The contract for the 5,700 dwt ship is awarded in direct continuation of the current charter and will start in December.

The 2004-built Viking Avant has been on contract with Equinor since its delivery. The operator has been granted further extensions option under the new deal.