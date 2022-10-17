Equinor locks in platform supply ships

Norway’s Equinor has signed new agreements with five compatriot owners and operators for the long-term provision of six platform supply vessels to support its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

In addition to the earlier reported Eidesvik Offshore deal for the 2004-built PSV Viking Avant, the energy group has booked Island Offshore’s 2012-built Island Crusader, Simon Møkster’s 2014-built Stril Luna and 2016-built Stril Mar, while Remøy Shipping and Skansi Offshore will be providing the 2011-built Rem Hrist and the 2013-built Kongsborg, respectively.

The contracts will start before the end of 2022 and have a three-year firm period with three one-year options attached, worth combined more than NOK2.5bn ($235m).

Moreover, Equinor has extended a contract with Island Offshore for four years for a combined platform supply vessel and walk-to-work vessel Island Clipper. The vessel has supported the Oseberg field in the past and is scheduled to also work on the Hywind Tampen offshore wind farm.

The deal includes a joint commitment to look into modifying the Island Crusader and Kongsborg to run on ammonia fuel, which will be carried out in two separate projects involving a number of sub-suppliers throughout the maritime industry. In addition, all six vessels either have or will get, a battery installed for hybrid operations and will employ one cadet or ordinary seaman for each shift as a recruitment contribution to the maritime industry.