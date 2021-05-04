Equinor makes headway in Polish offshore wind

Norway’s Equinor and its Polish partner Polenergia have been awarded contracts for difference (CfD) from Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) for Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III projects under the first phase of Poland’s offshore wind development scheme.

The projects, with a combined potential capacity of 1,440 MW, are among the first to secure offshore wind awards in Poland.

The CfDs are awarded at PLN319.6 ($84.2) per MWh for up to 25 years, subject to some adjustments and final approval from Polish authorities and the European Commission.

Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III could generate enough renewable offshore wind energy to power 2m Polish homes.

Pending all necessary agreements and permits, and subject to the final investment decision from Equinor and Polenergia, construction work could commence as early as 2024.