Equinor names new CEO

Norwegian oil and gas major Equinor has appointed Anders Opedal as its new president and CEO effective from November 2.

Opedal will take over from Eldar Sætre, who is retiring after six years as CEO and more than 40 years at Equinor. Opedal joined as a petroleum engineer in 1997 and is currently an executive vice president of the company.

“The Board is proud to present Anders Opedal as our next CEO. Equinor is entering a phase of significant change as the world needs to take more forceful action to combat climate change. The board’s mandate is for Anders to accelerate our development as a broad energy company and to increase value creation for our shareholders through the energy transition,” said Jon Erik Reinhardsen, chairman of Equinor.