Equinor restarts production in Peregrino field in Brazil

Equinor resumed production in the Peregrino field in Brazil on July 16 after a suspension that began in April 2020, when a ruptured water-injection riser was detected during a leak test. During the suspension period, the company executed a program of maintenance, upgrades and repairs on the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and installed a new platform, Peregrino C. Together, these investments have allowed the company to safely restart production, to increase the overall capacity of the field and to improve carbon-emissions intensity, said Equinor in a statement.

“Our top priority is the safety of our people and our operations. The investments in technology, new equipment and maintenance have allowed us to safely resume production at Peregrino and to prepare for the start-up of the new Peregrino Phase 2 project,” says Veronica Coelho, Equinor’s country manager in Brazil.

Peregrino is the largest field operated by Equinor outside of Norway. Remaining reserves from Peregrino Phase I are estimated at 180m barrels.

In parallel with the maintenance and upgrades on the FPSO, a third wellhead platform, Peregrino C, was installed and is progressing towards the start of production, with the first oil expected in the third quarter 2022.

The new platform is part of the Peregrino Phase II project, which will extend the lifetime and value of the field and add 250m to 300m barrels.