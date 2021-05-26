Equinor, RWE and Hydro join forces for Norwegian offshore wind

Equinor, RWE Renewables and Hydro REIN have teamed up to apply for a large-scale bottom-fixed offshore wind farm in the Sørlige Nordsjø II area in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has opened two areas for offshore renewables and is currently working on the licensing process for offshore wind power projects in Norway. The area borders the Danish sector in the North Sea and, according to Equinor, is ideally located for the supply of electricity to Europe.

“A large-scale offshore wind farm at Sørlige Nordsjø II could play a key role in expanding the North Sea as an offshore energy hub and create new industrial opportunities for Norway as an energy nation. Between Equinor, RWE, and Hydro we have the industrial capabilities, from the turbine to the consumer, to create value and supply renewable power to Europe,” says Pål Eitrheim, Equinor’s executive vice president New Energy Solutions.

The Sørlige Nordsjø II area has a potential to deliver a significant amount of renewable energy to countries aiming to transform their energy mix, following the EU’s and the UK’s stated ambitions for 300 GW and 100 GW respectively of offshore wind capacity by 2050.

Equinor and RWE already have a track record of developing large offshore wind infrastructure projects, such as the 385 MW Arkona offshore wind farm in the German part of the Baltic Sea.