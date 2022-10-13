Equinor sees first oil from phase 2 project in Peregrino field

Equinor has started production from its new Peregrino C platform in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil, launching the phase 2 project in its Peregrino field. Phase 2 is expected to extend the Peregrino field life to 2040, providing access to a further 250m to 300m barrels of oil.

The project was on schedule for planned start-up late in 2020, but covid led to cuts in the workforce several times in the normally labour-intensive hook-up phase. Despite setbacks, the project was delivered within the original $3bn cost estimate.

In line with Equinor’s low-carbon strategy, measures have been taken to reduce CO2 emissions from the Peregrino field. By switching from diesel to gas for power generation on the new platform, phase 2 will avoid 100,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions from the Peregrino field per year. The switch is expected to also reduce costs and simplify logistics in the operational phase.

The new platform is equipped with a 3D model of the entire platform that operators can use on an iPad in the field. This improves cooperation offshore and between the platform and the onshore operational support team in Rio de Janeiro.

Other digital solutions are intended to help optimize production, contributing to reduced energy usage and thereby CO2 emissions.