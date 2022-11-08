Equinor sets sights on Celtic Sea for gigawatt scale floating offshore wind development

Norwegian energy giant Equinor is looking to develop a gigawatt scale floating offshore wind farm in the Celtic Sea, with the upcoming Celtic Sea floating wind seabed leasing round in view.

The Crown Estate is planning a seabed leasing round in the Celtic Sea in 2023, and Equinor said it has conducted a comprehensive site selection process in the Celtic Sea and is maturing its site selection through aerial surveys.

Equinor has been operating in the UK for nearly 40 years and has installed the world’s first floating wind turbine, the world’s first floating offshore wind farm and is now building the world’s largest floating wind farm.

The company’s 30 MW Hywind Scotland floating wind farm has provided power for five years, achieving a UK-leading capacity factor of 54% across its lifespan. It is also currently constructing the 88 MW Hywind Tampen project in Norway, which will be the largest floating offshore wind farm in the world when completed in 2023.

As part of the Celtic Sea seabed leasing round, Equinor said it will “work with all stakeholders to develop floating offshore wind projects that create shared value for local communities, and initiate opportunities for the regional supply chain to advance as a competitive hub for floating offshore wind.”