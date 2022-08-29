Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies ink first cross-border CO2 shipping and storage deal with Yara

Northern Lights, a joint venture between energy giants Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, has struck a deal to ship and store carbon dioxide (CO2) from Yara’s ammonia and fertilizer plant in the Netherlands.

The deal is the first commercial agreement Northern Lights has penned and the world’s first commercial agreement on cross-border CO2 transport and storage.

From early 2025, 800,000 tonnes of pure CO2 from Yara Sluiskil will be captured, compressed and liquefied in the Netherlands, and then transported to the Northern Lights store at 2,600 m under the seabed.

“Yara is our first commercial customer, filling our available capacity in Northern Lights. With this, we are establishing a market for the transport and storage of CO2. This will demonstrate that CCS is a climate tool for Europe,” said Børre Jacobsen, managing director of Northern Lights.

Northern Lights is part of the Longship project, funded 80% by the Norwegian government. As part of the project, an order was placed last year at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (DSIC) for a pair of liquified CO2 carriers set to deliver in 2024. Once in operation, the ships will load captured and liquefied CO2 and transport it to the Northern Lights receiving terminal in Øygarden in western Norway for intermediate storage, before being transported by pipeline for permanent storage in an offshore reservoir.