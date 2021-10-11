Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies tap Dalian Shipbuilding for pair of CO2 carriers

Northern Lights, a joint venture between energy giants Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, has placed an order at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (DSIC) to build two LNG-fuelled CO2 carriers set for delivery in 2024.

Northern Lights is developing an infrastructure to transport CO2 from European industrial emitters. Once in operation, the ships will load captured and liquefied CO2 and transport it to the Northern Lights receiving terminal in Øygarden in western Norway for intermediate storage, before being transported by pipeline for permanent storage in an offshore reservoir 2,600 m under the seabed.

In addition to LNG as fuel, the 130 m long ships, with a carrying capacity of 7,500 cu m, will feature other innovative technologies, such as a wind-assisted propulsion system and air lubrication to reduce carbon intensity by around 34% compared to conventional systems. “The ships are the first of their kind and will potentially set a new standard for CO2 shipping on coastal trading routes,” Northern Lights said.

DSIC worked together with Northern Lights on the development of the selected technical solutions over the last two years. The ships will be registered in Norway and operated by Northern Lights under the Norwegian flag and classed by DNV. Northern Lights facilities are under construction and the joint venture believes that with increased interest from industrial sectors in Europe, additional shipping and storage capacity will be developed as demand grows.