Equinor takes five-well option on Odfjell Drilling semisub

Norwegian energy major Equinor has exercised five additional wells with compatriot driller Odfjell Drilling for the 2012-built semisub Deepsea Atlantic .

The rig has been booked for operations on the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development in the Norwegian North Sea under the contract entered into in November 2020.

The campaign is expected to take around 190 days and extends the rig’s firm backlog into the first quarter of 2024.

The Oslo-listed Odfjell Drilling said the five wells option was worth around $64m.