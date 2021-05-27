EuropeOffshoreOperations

Equinor takes option on Maersk jackup contract

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 27, 2021
0 18 Less than a minute
Maersk Drilling

Norway’s Equinor has exercised an option for the 2014-built jackup rig Maersk Intrepid to add well intervention work at the Martin Linge field offshore Norway.

The firm contract extension is worth close to $10m, including integrated services but excluding potential performance bonuses. The well intervention scope is estimated for 29 days.

The contract contains a performance bonus scheme based on rewarding reduced CO2 and NOx emissions.

Maersk Intrepid is currently operating at Martin Linge field for Equinor.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 27, 2021
0 18 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button