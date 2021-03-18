Equinor takes option on Odfjell semi-submersible contract

Norwegian offshore driller Odfjell Drilling has announced that Equinor has exercised a one-well option for 2009-built semi-submersible rig Deepsea Atlantic .

“The well has been exercised under the Continued Optionality mechanism in the contract entered into between the parties in May 2018, as part of the overall Master Frame Agreement,” Odfjell stated.

The option will commence on completion of the current scope, which it says will be in either the second or third quarter.

Odfjell did not reveal the commercial terms for the deal, only saying they are materially the same as for the recently announced Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 contract award.