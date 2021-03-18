EuropeOffshore

Equinor takes option on Odfjell semi-submersible contract

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 18, 2021
0 3 Less than a minute

Norwegian offshore driller Odfjell Drilling has announced that Equinor has exercised a one-well option for 2009-built semi-submersible rig Deepsea Atlantic.

“The well has been exercised under the Continued Optionality mechanism in the contract entered into between the parties in May 2018, as part of the overall Master Frame Agreement,” Odfjell stated.

The option will commence on completion of the current scope, which it says will be in either the second or third quarter.

Odfjell did not reveal the commercial terms for the deal, only saying they are materially the same as for the recently announced Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 contract award.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 18, 2021
0 3 Less than a minute
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button