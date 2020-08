Norway’s Odfjell Drilling has been awarded further work by Equinor for 2009-built semi-submersible drilling rig Deepsea Atlantic .

Equinor exercised options on three new wells for the rig, as part of a master frame agreement signed in May 2018.

The options are scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter after the completion of the current work scope.

Odfjell Drilling owns a fleet of six semi-submersible drilling rigs.