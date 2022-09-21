Equinor’s Spanish wind tie-up advances with 200 MW floater 

Norwegian energy giant Equinor and Spanish utility Naturgy are advancing their offshore wind partnership with plans for more than 200 MW of floating wind power in the maritime area of eastern Gran Canaria.

The two companies teamed up earlier this year to explore offshore wind opportunities in Spain, on the back of the country’s plan to develop up to 3 GW of offshore wind by 2030, with the first wind auction expected to be in the Canary region in 2023.

The project, called Floating Offshore Wind Canarias (FOWCA), would be developed with semisubmersible floating platform technology and linked to the Barranco de Tirajana substation of Red Eléctrica Española.

According to Naturgy, the wind farm would reduce CO2 emissions equivalent to 350,000 cars per year and could generate more than 2,500 jobs in all its phases, including direct, indirect and induced jobs.

Moving forward, the goal is to establish a dialogue with various fishermen’s associations and other social entities, to allow the project to be adapted to the needs of the island.