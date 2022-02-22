Erasmus buys Japanese kamsarmax

Erasmus Shipinvest has paid NS United Kaiun Kaisha $16.4m to acquire the 82,000 dwt kamsarmax Navios Prosperity, and has renamed the Tsuneishi-built vessel Glory Prosperity .

Erasmus revealed via social media that this latest ship acquisition was its fastest ever takeover – just seven working days from signing for it and taking delivery.

“It has been an honorary challenge to the entire team under such tight time-frame in all aspects of SnP, finance, crew manning, marine/technical support, documentary and commercial works etc,” the company stated.