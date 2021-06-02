EuropeOperations

Erdogan vows to start construction of controversial Istanbul canal this month

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 2, 2021
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has insisted construction of a long-planned canal linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara will start at the end of this month.

The 45 km Canal Istanbul, which Erdogan has been planning for the last decade, would serve as an alternative to the Bosporus Strait (pictured). It is projected to cost $15bn to complete. Just last week a tanker ran into difficulties on the Bosporus, halting all traffic for a number of hours.

The proposed waterway would be located on the west of the city centre on the European side of Istanbul with a capacity of 160 vessel transits a day.

The controversial mega-project has drawn plenty of criticism.

Istanbul’s mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has said the project would “annihilate” water resources for the city’s 16m residents and ruin the province’s nature beyond repair.

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

