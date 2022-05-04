Erik Nyheim takes the helm at Höegh LNG

Erik Nyheim has been appointed as the new president and chief executive officer of Norway’s Höegh LNG, effective from mid-August this year.

Nyheim comes from the position as partner of Boston Consulting Group’s Norwegian office, where he has led their maritime practice since 2019. Prior to this, he worked for more than 15 years with the Wilhelmsen group.

“It is a great honour to be appointed as the next president and CEO of Höegh LNG. I am impressed by how the company has developed to become the world’s leading owner and operator of FSRUs and look forward to leading the next phase of the company’s development in a period when security of supply and energy transition are high on the agenda. I am excited about getting to know the business and all its people when I join later in the summer,” said Nyheim, who will take over from interim president and CEO Thor Jørgen Guttormsen appointed after Sveinung Støhle left the company for Angelicoussis Shipping Group in Athens.

Höegh LNG owns and operates floating LNG import terminals, floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and is one of the most experienced operators of LNG carriers. The company is owned by Larus Holding, a 50/50 joint venture between Leif Höegh & Co. and funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, and owns around 46% of Höegh LNG Partners.