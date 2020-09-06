Erik Thun appoints new chairman

Low-key Swedish shipowner Erik Thun has appointed prominent executive Margareta Alestig as its new chairman.

Alestig is the deputy managing director at Sixth Swedish National Pension Fund, and is also on the board of Norwegian shipowner Wallenius Wilhelmsen. Her previous roles include being CFO at Broström Tankers, JCE Group and Swisslog.

“We are looking forward to be working together with Margareta and we believe that her wide and profound experience will be important when developing our company further,” the company said in a statement.

Established in 1938, family-owned Erik Thun owns a fleet of around 50 vessels with a focus on short sea shipping in Northern Europe.