Erik Thun orders another Chinese tanker

Erik Thun has signed a contract for a new dual-fuel tanker. Upon delivery, the vessel will become number ten in the company’s so-called Vinga series.

The 17,999 dwt vessel will be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou. All Vinga series ships are trading within the Gothia Tanker Alliance. Furetank will technically and commercially manage the new vessel upon delivery in 2024.

All the vessels in the series have dual-fuel capability and uses LNG/LBG as fuel. They are equipped with a battery hybrid solution.

The new ship has a cargo capacity of 20,306 cu m in 12 epoxy coated cargo tanks.

