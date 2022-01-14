Ernst Meyer selected to succeed Lasse Kristoffersen at Torvald Klaveness

Once again Torvald Klaveness has gone to the DNV talent well in selecting its next CEO.

The Norwegian shipowner today unveiled Ernst Meyer will take over from Wallenius Wilhelmsen-bound Lasse Kristoffersen as president and CEO on April 1.

Meyer is currently COO and managing director of Klaveness Ship Management, having joined the company in 2019 after nearly 20 years at class society DNV, a company where Kristoffersen also worked before taking the reins at Klaveness.

“Ernst has a wealth of experience from leadership roles at DNV and Klaveness and has been an important contributor to our current strategy,” said chairman Trond Harald Klaveness.

“We have a unique business platform addressing the key issues of digitalisation and decarbonisation of our industries, and I look forward to growing and developing this platform together with the strong and capable team at Klaveness,” said Meyer.

In November car carrier giant Wallenius Wilhelmsen revealed it had headhunted Kristoffersen to become its next CEO.