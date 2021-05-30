BunkeringEnvironmentEuropeOffshoreTech

ESB and dCarbonX to collaborate on subsea hydrogen storage off Ireland

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 31, 2021
Irish utility ESB and UK-based geo-energy resource company dCarbonX have signed a memorandum of understanding for the joint assessment and development of Irish offshore green hydrogen subsea storage.

As part of the agreement, ESB and dCarbonX will work together on licensing, environmental studies, site selection, project sanctioning, offshore infrastructure development, commissioning and operations in areas that are adjacent to ESB’s existing and planned future infrastructure.

The partnership covers all subsea energy storage off Ireland and will also support the creation of a proposed new ‘Green Hydrogen Valley’ centred around the Poolbeg peninsula in Dublin, which should enable green hydrogen production and storage that can be used to decarbonise heavy transport, shipping, industry and power generation.

“The large-scale underground storage of green hydrogen is the critical element to Ireland fully exploiting its significant indigenous wind energy resources both for domestic consumption and overseas export,” said Tony O’Reilly, dCarbonX CEO.

