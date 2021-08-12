ESB and dCarbonX unveil green hydrogen storage project off Ireland

Irish utility ESB and UK-based geo-energy resource company dCarbonX have launched a project to develop large-scale storage for green hydrogen off the coast of County Cork.

The Green Hydrogen @ Kinsale project, pending licence and planning approvals, could have the potential to store up to 3 TWh of green hydrogen and hydrogen carriers, the equivalent of approximately 10% of current Irish annual electricity consumption.

The two companies carried out a proprietary evaluation of the depleted gas field reservoir earlier this year to identify the potential for large-scale storage of green hydrogen and since then initiated a comprehensive work programme including subsurface analysis, capacity modelling, injection and withdrawal rates, and well design.

This is the latest project undertaken by ESB and dCarbonX following their partnership announcement in May, with the companies identifying and developing subsea energy storage offshore opportunities in Ireland. The companies have also proposed the development of a new Green Hydrogen Valley, centred around the Poolbeg peninsula in Dublin, which will enable green hydrogen production and storage that can be used to decarbonise heavy transport, shipping, industry and power generation.

ESB also plans a major project to transform its Moneypoint coal-fired power station in County Clare into a new green energy hub, which would include floating offshore wind, a deepwater construction yard, hydrogen storage and giant power management station.