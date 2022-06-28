ESL Shipping adds to electric hybrid bulker orderbook

AtoB@C Shipping, a Swedish subsidiary of ESL Shipping, part of the Aspo Group, has declared an option for an additional 5,350 dwt electric hybrid bulker at Indian shipyard Chowgule & Company Private Limited, after placing an order for a series of six identical ships in September last year.

The first two energy-efficient vessels are already under construction, and the planned delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.

The 1A ice class vessels claim to cut greenhouse gas emissions, including CO2, per cargo unit transported by almost 50% compared to existing ships. The vessels’ battery packs, shore-side electricity solution, and electric hybrid use enable completely emission-free and noise-free port calls. The 90 m ships can also arrive and leave the port with only electric power.

The Finnish bulker operator said it is preparing to start a long-term pooling partnership together with a group of institutional and private investors for the forthcoming electric hybrids and additional vessel options.

ESL Shipping, together with AtoB@C Shipping, has a fleet of 48 vessels ranging from 3,000 dwt to 56,000 dwt.