ESL Shipping adopts biogas fuel for bulk carrier

Finnish bulk carrier operator ESL Shipping has announced that company has adopted renewable liquefied biogas (LBG) to fuel one of its ships for the first time.

The company’s 25,500 dwt handysize bulker Viikki was fuelled in Raahe with 100% renewable LBG to transport iron ore for the Swedish steel company SSAB. The LBG was supplied by Gasum.

ESL claims that LBG reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels.

“This marks another milestone in our long continuum of sustainability-related investments and actions of recent years. ESL Shipping is committed to reducing emissions, and we believe that the ambitious targets set by our industry, 50% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2050, can only be reached by using a wide range of alternative fuels. We have been doing long-term environmental work together with SSAB for years and now we are taking a new, significant step towards fossil-free maritime transport,” said Mikki Koskinen, managing director of ESL Shipping.

SSAB, one of forerunners in biogas adoption, aims to be the world’s first steel company to bring fossil-free steel to the market as early as 2026. The entire company’s operations are scheduled to be fossil-free by 2045.