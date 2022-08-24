BunkeringDry CargoEnvironmentEuropeOperations

ESL Shipping orders another five electric hybrid bulkers

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesAugust 24, 2022
ESL Shipping

AtoB@C Shipping, a Swedish subsidiary of ESL Shipping, part of the Aspo Group, has confirmed an additional order for five electric hybrid bulkers at Indian shipyard Chowgule & Company.

This latest order takes the series to 12 of the new-generation electric hybrid vessels, with the first two of the new vessels already under construction. The vessels are scheduled for delivery from the third quarter of 2023 though to the second quarter of 2026.

ESL Shipping plans to establish a long-term pool for the vessels together with a group of investors consisting of institutional and private investors. AtoB@C Shipping will act as the manager of the pool.

ESL Shipping, together with AtoB@C Shipping, has a fleet of 48 vessels ranging from 3,000 dwt to 56,000 dwt.

Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

