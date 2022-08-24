ESL Shipping orders another five electric hybrid bulkers

AtoB@C Shipping, a Swedish subsidiary of ESL Shipping, part of the Aspo Group, has confirmed an additional order for five electric hybrid bulkers at Indian shipyard Chowgule & Company.

This latest order takes the series to 12 of the new-generation electric hybrid vessels, with the first two of the new vessels already under construction. The vessels are scheduled for delivery from the third quarter of 2023 though to the second quarter of 2026.

ESL Shipping plans to establish a long-term pool for the vessels together with a group of investors consisting of institutional and private investors. AtoB@C Shipping will act as the manager of the pool.

ESL Shipping, together with AtoB@C Shipping, has a fleet of 48 vessels ranging from 3,000 dwt to 56,000 dwt.