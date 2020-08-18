Dry CargoEurope

Essberger exits dry bulk with handy sale to Nordic Hamburg

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles August 18, 2020
0 18 Less than a minute

German owner Nordic Hamburg has added to its diverse fleet with the acquisition of 2013-built logs fitted handysize bulker Selinda from John T Essberger.

Brokers report the price of the transaction at $8.85m, substantially less than the market value of $9.45m indicated by VesselsValue.

The sale marks an exit from the dry bulk sector for Essberger, who sealed a deal to sell their other handysize bulker Zambesi last month.

Once the sales are completed, Essberger will be left with 30 chemical tankers and three containerships in its fleet.

Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close