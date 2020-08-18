Essberger exits dry bulk with handy sale to Nordic Hamburg

German owner Nordic Hamburg has added to its diverse fleet with the acquisition of 2013-built logs fitted handysize bulker Selinda from John T Essberger.

Brokers report the price of the transaction at $8.85m, substantially less than the market value of $9.45m indicated by VesselsValue.

The sale marks an exit from the dry bulk sector for Essberger, who sealed a deal to sell their other handysize bulker Zambesi last month.

Once the sales are completed, Essberger will be left with 30 chemical tankers and three containerships in its fleet.