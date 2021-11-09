AmericasOffshoreRenewables

Estimated cost of Virginia offshore wind farm increases by $2bn

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 9, 2021
0 23 Less than a minute
Dominion Energy

Since 2019, when Dominion Energy presented its initial plans for the 180-turbine Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind farm, the project’s estimated cost has risen from $8bn to $10bn.

“The cost increase can be attributed to, among other things, commodity and general cost pressures as seems to be the case across a number of industries right now,” Bob Blue, president and CEO of Dominion Energy, said on November 5.

A state-regulated utility company, Dominion Energy requires approval of its investments from the State Corporation Commission (SCC). The project will proceed only with SCC’s approval.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management began its environmental review of the project in July.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 9, 2021
0 23 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button