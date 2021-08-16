EuropeOffshore

Esvagt acquires PSV pair from Nordic banks

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 16, 2021
Danish offshore contractor Esvagt has purchased two platform supply vessels from Norway-based Pearl Bidco, the owning entity established by Nordic banking majors SEB and DNB after Hermitage Offshore went bankrupt.

Esvagt snapped up the 2012-built PSV pair Hermit Fighter and Hermit Prosper for an undisclosed sum. VesselsValue data suggests the vessels are worth around $7.9m and $8.6m respectively.

The PSVs will undergo conversion to emergency response rescue vessels (ERRV) and battery power at Ulstein Verft. The vessels will arrive at the shipyard in October 2021 and be ready by spring next year.

Esvagt made headlines this month, securing a major deal with TotalEnergies and, more importantly, with reports suggesting the company has been put up for sale by the private equity funds 3i Infrastructure and AMP Capital. Executives at Esvagt, 3i and AMP could not be reached for comment.

